Jays fans celebrate Elite Eight spot at DJ's Dugout in downtown Omaha

Jays fans gathered at DJ's Dugout in downtown Omaha on Friday night to watch the Sweet 16 game against Princeton.
Posted at 12:52 AM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 01:52:51-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some Creighton Bluejay fans that didn't make the trip to Louisville still got to watch the team compete in the Sweet 16.

Many chose the DJ's Dugout catty-corner to where the team plays its home games. Creighton designated it as a watch party site.

The crowd erupted with chants of "Let's Go Jays!" as it became obvious Creighton was heading to the next round.

The 6-seed Jays took on 15-seed Princeton, who shocked the nation by making the second weekend, only the third 15-seed to do so.

Creighton advanced to face San Diego State. Creighton beat the Aztecs with a late run in the round of 64 last year.

Some at DJ's were there early enough to see the top overall seed, Alabama, lose to San Diego State.

Creighton students that 3 News Now spoke with were thrilled not only with the win but that Sunday's opponent is an easier obstacle between Creighton and the Final Four on paper.

