Jays fans celebrate Elite Eight spot at DJ's Dugout in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some Creighton Bluejay fans that didn't make the trip to Louisville still got to watch the team compete in the Sweet 16.

Many chose the DJ's Dugout catty-corner to where the team plays its home games. Creighton designated it as a watch party site.

The crowd erupted with chants of "Let's Go Jays!" as it became obvious Creighton was heading to the next round.

The 6-seed Jays took on 15-seed Princeton, who shocked the nation by making the second weekend, only the third 15-seed to do so.

Creighton advanced to face San Diego State. Creighton beat the Aztecs with a late run in the round of 64 last year.

📺WATCH PARTY

Can't make it to Louisville? Join the other Jays at DJ's this Friday! #GoJays x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/F976Zm5lEV — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) March 22, 2023

Some at DJ's were there early enough to see the top overall seed, Alabama, lose to San Diego State.

Creighton students that 3 News Now spoke with were thrilled not only with the win but that Sunday's opponent is an easier obstacle between Creighton and the Final Four on paper.