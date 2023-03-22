Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Jays' fans hold campus send-off as they head to Louisville for the Sweet 16

Fans waved signs and cheered as the team headed for the bus. It's the Jays' second Sweet 16 appearance in three years.
Posted at 6:26 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 19:26:39-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, Creighton fans rallied to send off the men’s basketball team as they head to the Sweet 16.

3 News Now photojournalist Kevin Rempe was outside Morrison Stadium when the Jays left campus.

Fans waved signs and cheered as the team headed for the bus. Players and coaches high-fived and took selfies with supporters. It's the Jays' second Sweet 16 appearance in three years.

“I would love to see Creighton make it. I picked them in my bracket to win it all, to defeat texas as retaliation in the championship, so that's what I'm rooting for,” said Jenna Souchek, a Creighton University alumnus and basketball fan.

The team will face Princeton on Friday night in Louisville. The game airs on TBS.

SEE MORE:

Send-off for Bluejays

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings