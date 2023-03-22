Jays' fans hold campus send-off as they head to Louisville for the Sweet 16

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, Creighton fans rallied to send off the men’s basketball team as they head to the Sweet 16.

3 News Now photojournalist Kevin Rempe was outside Morrison Stadium when the Jays left campus.

Fans waved signs and cheered as the team headed for the bus. Players and coaches high-fived and took selfies with supporters. It's the Jays' second Sweet 16 appearance in three years.

“I would love to see Creighton make it. I picked them in my bracket to win it all, to defeat texas as retaliation in the championship, so that's what I'm rooting for,” said Jenna Souchek, a Creighton University alumnus and basketball fan.

The team will face Princeton on Friday night in Louisville. The game airs on TBS.

