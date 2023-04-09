Jirschele earns 1,000th win with Storm Chasers

OMAHA (KMTV) — Storm Chasers manager Mike Jirschele earned his 1,000th career win with the Omaha ball club on Saturday.

He's in his third stint with the team, and was only five wins away from the milestone before the season began.

After the game, Jirschele explained the significance of the moment.

"It's been a long time," he said. "Of course that tells you I've been here a long time. A lot of games here, and it's just nice to get it out of the way.

"All of the players that have played for me, the staff I've had, they were all a big part of this. It wasn't me that did it, it was those guys that did it. I just tried to guide them along the way."

Jirschele's family was in town to witness the victory, including his wife, daughter, son-in-law and three grandkids.

He said having them there made the win and celebration even more special.

The Storm Chasers beat the Toledo Mud Hens 13-8 at Werner Park.

Three different Storm Chasers hit home runs, including two from Freddy Fermin, one of which was a grand slam.

C.J. Alexander and Angelo Castellano hit the other two.