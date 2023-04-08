Jirschele focused on player development with the Storm Chasers

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Storm Chasers season is officially underway at Werner Park.

Fans can expect some changes this year, particularly in the manager role.

Mike Jirschele is back for the third time to lead the Storm Chasers; his last stint in Omaha ended in 2013.

At Friday’s Media Day, Jirschele said he’s excited to be back with the team after ten years.

“I always thought Omaha is my second home,” he said. “So it’s always nice to be back here. Sure, people like to be in the big leagues, but if you’re in the minor leagues, I’d love to be here.

“I’ve got my managing style, and it’s go out, have fun, work hard and just get the job done.”

The players already know Jirschele likes to joke around, especially Nick Loftin, who’s played under Jirschele before.

“He’s a character,” Loftin said of Jirschele, who he also dubbed the biggest jokester on the team. “He’s a really good dude and a really great manager, and I really enjoyed playing with him the last three years.”

This season, Jirschele said he’s focused on player development and working to get some of them up to the major league level.

Storm Chasers fans can also look forward to “robo-umpires” or ABS this season.

International League teams will begin to use the system on Tuesday, April 24.

In Triple-A, full ABS games will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and umpires will call Friday, Saturday and Sunday games.

However, players can challenge umpires’ calls during those games, and the ABS will make the final call.

The Storm Chasers are also anticipating a major milestone.

After Friday’s win against the Toledo Mud Hens, Jirschele is one win away from 1,000 career wins in Omaha.

