Watch
Sports

Actions

Jones' kick return lifts No. 18 Iowa past Illinois 33-23

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) celebrates with teammate Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) after returning a kickoff 100-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Hawkeye football 11/20/21
Iowa Hawkeye football 11/20/21
Iowa Hawkeye football 11/20/21
Iowa Hawkeye football 11/20/21
Iowa Hawkeye football 11/20/21
Iowa Hawkeye football 11/20/21
Iowa Hawkeye football 11/20/21
Iowa Hawkeye football 11/20/21
Iowa Hawkeye football 11/20/21
Iowa Hawkeye football 11/20/21
Posted at 10:16 AM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 11:16:06-05

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Charlie Jones had a 100-yard kickoff return for No. 18 Iowa’s first touchdown as the Hawkeyes defeated Illinois 33-23.

Iowa was trailing 10-0 in the first quarter when Jones took the kick in the right corner of the end zone and ran through a hole on the left side for the score.

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV had a two-yard run for a touchdown and Caleb Shudak had four field goals, while Jack Campbell had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Tyler Goodson had 132 rushing yards for the Hawkeyes.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.