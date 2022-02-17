KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons appeared in a Las Vegas court Thursday for his arraignment on two charges connected with a battery earlier this month.

Lammons, 26, was released on $5,000 bail after he surrendered to authorities.

He is one of four men charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm in connection with a fight that left a man unconscious with a fracture to the right orbital bone around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 5 at a Las Vegas nightclub.

Alvin Kamara, a Pro Bowl running back for New Orleans, also was arrested and charged with battery for the alleged assault along with two other men, Percy Harris and Darrin Young.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video shows the four men punch and stomp on the victim, identified as Darnell Greene in the arrest report.

“Chris is there, not to attack anybody, he was enjoying the night with his girlfriend and was going to go to the Pro Bowl the next day,” Lammons’ attorney, Ross C. Goodman, told KSHB 41 News. “Hopefully, the evidence ... will show that he wasn’t an aggressor.”

Kamara was arrested shortly after the Pro Bowl, which was played Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Lammons was charged Tuesday in connection with the incident and a warrant was issued for his arrest. His appearance in court Thursday rendered the warrant moot.

Goodman said Lammons is the only defendant in the case to have been arraigned.

Lammons was not required to enter a plea as part of the hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court.

The next court date in the case is scheduled for March 16, when the other three defendants in the case will be arraigned. A judge waived the requirement for Lammons to appear at that hearing after which a new date for a preliminary hearing will be set.

The Chiefs said Wednesday that the team is aware of the incident and offered no further comment.

Lammons, who is a restricted free agent, has spent part of the last three seasons with the Chiefs after signing with the team’s practice squad in December 2019.

During the last two seasons, Lammons has recorded six tackles and a fumble recovery primarily playing special teams. He missed the last month of the 2021 season on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing with Atlanta after a career at the University of South Carolina.

Lammons, who spent time with New Orleans and Miami, appeared in 12 games for the Dolphins in 2019, finishing with 13 tackles and an interception before he was released in December 2019 and signed with Kansas City.

