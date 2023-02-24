Kansas City Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Nagy has been promoted from senior assistant and quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator, the Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday afternoon.

Nagy replaces Eric Bieniemy who left the Chiefs after 10 seasons, including the last five as offensive coordinator, to become the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders .

Nagy was hired by the Chiefs in 2013 as a quarterbacks coach, following Andy Reid after he was fired by the Philadelphia Eagles and then subsequently hired by Kansas City.

After Doug Pederson left KC to become the Eagles' head coach in 2016, Nagy was promoted to co-offensive coordinator alongside Brad Childress.

The Chiefs ranked just 20th in yards and 13th in points that year but the next season saw significant improvement, ranking fifth in yards and sixth in points.

Those numbers caused quarterback Alex Smith to have his best year in the NFL in terms of production, with a career-best in passer rating (104.7), touchdown passes (26) and passing yards (4,042).

The offensive numbers of Smith and the rest of the team caught the attention of the Chicago Bears, who hired Nagy the following season.

He led Chicago to an NFC North title during his first season, posting a 12-4 record. Nagy was chosen as The Associated Press and Pro Football Writers Association Coach of the Year that season.

However, back-to-back 8-8 seasons in 2019 and 2020 and a 6-11 season in 2021 led to Nagy's firing, ending a four-year tenure in Chicago that resulted in an 0-2 playoff record.

Nagy spoke with the media after training camp last August about his time with the Bears.

“I wouldn’t change anything of [the] last four years … I would’ve wanted to win more but I learned a lot," Nagy said.

After his first head coaching opportunity ended, Nagy returned to Reid’s staff as a senior offensive assistant coach and quarterbacks coach.

Nagy also reunited with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whom he lent a helping hand before a key pre-draft visit.

"[Matt Nagy] really liked me, so he gave me the plays they were gonna go over the night before," Mahomes said during his appearance on the " New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce " podcast.

Mahomes continued, "So of course, I crushed the meeting. I stayed up all night studying those plays."

Nagy will now have a bigger role in an offense that is coming off its second Super Bowl in four years , with defending MVP winner Mahomes leading the way.

