Kenosha Kingfish mascot recounts getting floored by Packers' Dillon

KENOSHA, Wis. (TMJ4) — Packers running back AJ Dillon showed no mercy towards the Kenosha Kingfish’s “Elvis" mascot during the celebrity softball match on Saturday.

Video emerged on Twitter showing Elvis and Dillon laying on the ground. They both work to get up, but by the time Elvis turned around and lifted his eyes, Dillon was upon him: football in hand, Dillon's shoulder exploded into the mascot, throwing his mask into the air and the man onto the ground.

A number of other Packers players attended the celebrity match including Jordan Love and Gilbert Brown.

Dillon retweeted a version of the video, and fellow Packers player David Bakhtiari wrote on Twitter: “911. I’d like to report a dead body..”

So far it seems Elvis made it through the incident. The mascot's Twitter account tweeted, "i can report that i am alive."

Some on social media pointed out the two were participating in the "Oklahoma drill." Two people start on the ground and the goal is to get to your feet and get the opponent on the ground.

The Kenosha Kingfish are members of the minor league Northwoods League.

Packers' Dillon shows no mercy to Kenosha Kingfish mascot

The man behind the fish head? Trey Meier is working for the baseball team over the summer as the mascot and marketing intern.

"Honestly I thought he was going to take it easy on me. I turn around, I kind of see he's coming full speed at me and I just go flying," Meier said of the hard hit. He added that the wind was knocked out of him and the next day his chest was a little sore.

"After he tackled me he started running around the field, hyping the crowd," Meier recalled.

But, it wasn't all for nothing.

"I got an autograph from him and Jordan Love. I got a picture. But I don't think he had any regrets about [the tackle]," Meier said.

Meier also happens to run cross country for UW-Milwaukee. Now, he wants to challenge Dillon to a race.

"Not only would I beat him, but I don't think he'd be able to finish the race, not gonna lie," Meier said.

So AJ Dillon, are you ready for an 8-kilometer race?

i can report that i am alive https://t.co/6knkMtYzPN — King Elvis 👑 (@Elvis_Kingfish) July 17, 2022

“911. I’d like to report a dead body..” https://t.co/aZtDh94Gtl — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) July 17, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip