Knee injury sidelines Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin indefinitely

AP
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Buffalo's James Patterson (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Gabe Ervin Jr., James Patterson
Posted at 2:40 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 15:40:50-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin Jr. is out indefinitely and possibly the season with a knee injury sustained in the loss at Oklahoma.

Coach Scott Frost says Ervin has an injury to his right patellar tendon. The tendon runs from the bottom of the kneecap to the shinbone.

Ervin was hurt in the third quarter when he took a handoff and, untouched, slipped at the line of scrimmage.

The freshman from Buford, Georgia, started the Cornhuskers’ games against Illinois and Fordham and was backup in the last two.

Frost did not name a starter for Saturday's game at Michigan State.

