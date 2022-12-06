Watch Now
Lewis Central alumnus Max Duggan chosen as a finalist for Heisman Trophy

LM Otero/AP
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Dec 05, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Lewis Central alumnus Max Duggan, who is playing for TCU, was announced as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy on Monday.

According to a tweet, the winner will be announced during the Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Back in 2017, Duggan was extended an offer to join the Huskers.

