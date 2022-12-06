Lewis Central alumnus Max Duggan chosen as a finalist for Heisman Trophy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Lewis Central alumnus Max Duggan, who is playing for TCU, was announced as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy on Monday.

According to a tweet, the winner will be announced during the Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Back in 2017, Duggan was extended an offer to join the Huskers.

👀 🏈 Council Bluffs Lewis Central alum now a finalist for the most prestigious award in all of sports! Congrats Max! https://t.co/AGYugeamvj — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) December 6, 2022

