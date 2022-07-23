OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the UNO website:

"Omaha athletics will honor the legacy of former quarterback Marlin Briscoe at a celebration of life on Saturday, July 23. The Omaha and UNO community are invited to attend in the Baxter Arena club lounge."

"Briscoe, an Omaha native who starred at South High School, set nearly two dozen school records while playing for Omaha U (which became UNO in 1968). Drafted in the 14th round by the Denver Broncos, he was initially used as a defensive back, but a series of injuries to the team's quarterbacks gave him an opportunity to switch positions. Briscoe made the most of it and stepped in to become the first black starting quarterback in pro football history during his 1968 rookie season."

