Watch Now
Sports

Actions

LIVE: Celebration of life service for football legend and South High graduate Marlin Briscoe

Marlin Briscoe
Anonymous/AP
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals football player Marlin Briscoe (86) is shown in August 1975. Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League, died Monday, June 27, 2022. His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California. (AP Photo/File)
Marlin Briscoe
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 11:48:08-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the UNO website:

"Omaha athletics will honor the legacy of former quarterback Marlin Briscoe at a celebration of life on Saturday, July 23. The Omaha and UNO community are invited to attend in the Baxter Arena club lounge."

"Briscoe, an Omaha native who starred at South High School, set nearly two dozen school records while playing for Omaha U (which became UNO in 1968). Drafted in the 14th round by the Denver Broncos, he was initially used as a defensive back, but a series of injuries to the team's quarterbacks gave him an opportunity to switch positions. Briscoe made the most of it and stepped in to become the first black starting quarterback in pro football history during his 1968 rookie season."

Watch below, on our Facebook page or on OMavs.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now at 6