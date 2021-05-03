OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Live horse racing returns to Horsemen’s Park on May 7.

The track will host 10 live racing days this year on Fridays and Saturdays through June 5. The live race days span the final two races of the triple crown with the Preakness Stakes (May 15) and the Belmont Stakes (June 5).

“It’s going to be great to welcome race fans back to the facility,” said Bob Moser, Omaha Exposition and Racing President. “With the pandemic, we weren’t able to publicize our lone race day in 2020. Omaha has a long, storied tradition of supporting horse racing, so it will be great to really bring it back to the community.”

A full schedule of live racing days and more information is available at http://horsemenspark.com or by emailing information@horsemenspark.com

