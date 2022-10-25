Husker Football Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph previews Illinois game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — During the weekly all-athletics press conference, Huskers Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph previewed Saturday's game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, who are 6-1 for the season.

#Huskers interim coach Mickey Joseph confirms LB Nick Henrich is out for the season. — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) October 25, 2022

