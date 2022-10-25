Husker Football Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph previews Illinois game
Nebraska Athletics weekly press conference for all sports
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph leads the team onto the field before before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — During the weekly all-athletics press conference, Huskers Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph previewed Saturday's game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, who are 6-1 for the season.
#Huskers interim coach Mickey Joseph confirms LB Nick Henrich is out for the season.