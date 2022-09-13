'I know you’re hurting. Frost is like a brother to me': Mickey Joseph takes reigns as interim head coach

Tuesday morning, the Huskers are holding their weekly press conference — the first one since the firing of Scott Frost.

Interim head coach Mickey Joseph will speak at the 11:30 press conference:

In an email, Athletic Director Trev Alberts said: "I appreciate Mickey Joseph’s willingness to step into the interim head coach role for the remainder of this season. Mickey and our staff will work tirelessly to serve our players and help our team improve. We still have nine opportunities ahead in the 2022 season and our players deserve the best opportunity to have a successful season."

“This about Nebraska football. It’s bigger than me & anyone else.” Mickey Joseph #Huskers pic.twitter.com/9C2XvMIiwY — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) September 13, 2022

