LIVE: Interim Huskers head coach Mickey Joseph holds press conference previewing game with Rutgers
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph raises his fist in victory as he exits the field following his team's 35-21 win over Indiana in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 11:30 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 12:34:09-04
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Interim Huskers head coach Mickey Joseph is holding a press conference Monday after the team's 21-35 win against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday.
This was Joseph's first win during his time as the interim head coach for the team.
Watch his press conference below or on the Huskers' Facebook page.
