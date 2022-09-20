Watch Now
Husker Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph says offensive tempo will slow down to help the defense

Posted at 11:31 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 12:42:53-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After the firing of Erik Chinander as the defensive coordinator for the Huskers, Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph is addressing the press in Lincoln on Tuesday.

Joseph said on Sunday: “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program ... At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska Football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction and decided Bill Busch will take over as defensive coordinator.”

