Husker Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph says offensive tempo will slow down to help the defense

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After the firing of Erik Chinander as the defensive coordinator for the Huskers, Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph is addressing the press in Lincoln on Tuesday.

Joseph said on Sunday: “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program ... At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska Football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction and decided Bill Busch will take over as defensive coordinator.”

See tweets from 3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger below.

#Huskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirms the offensive tempo will now slow down in order to help the defense. #GBR — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) September 20, 2022

#Huskers RB Ajay Allen will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery. — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) September 20, 2022

