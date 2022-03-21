University of Nebraska-Omaha introduces new Maverick men's basketball coach

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Maverick fans, students and media meet new University of Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball coach Chris Crutchfield live during a press conference on Monday at Baxter Arena.

The incoming coach is far from a foreigner to the Mavericks program, as he competed in the football and basketball programs during his days at UNO as a student-athlete. Crutchfield received his bachelor's degree in 1992 and master's degree in 1996, making his coaching debut for the 1995-1996 season.

Crutchfield continued coaching basketball, moving around Texas and Oklahoma, with notable program stays at Oral Roberts, TCU and New Mexico State. As an associate head coach for Oklahoma, the Sooners earned six NCAA tournament births and even went to the Final Four in 2016. Crutchfield coached future NBA players including Trae Young and Buddy Hield, but his time with future pros wasn't limited to the Sooners program, because he moved on to the Arkansas Razorbacks and coached current Los Angeles Laker Mason Jones.

Jodi Crutchfield, Chris Crutchfield's wife, is also a graduate of UNO. Chris Crutchfield will be UNO's 22nd head coach of the men's basketball team.

