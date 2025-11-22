LIVE UPDATES: Nebraska vs. Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KMTV) — Nebraska football heads to Penn State for its final road game of the season. Can the Huskers get the win over Matt Rhule's alma mater?

Live updates will be posted below.

Second quarter

12:20 left: Penn State's Ryan Barker kicks a 26-yard field goal, giving the Nittany Lions a 10-0 lead.

First quarter

END Q1: 7-0 PSU. The Nittany Lions ended the quarter on a 50-yard pass from Grunkmeyer to Nicholas Singleton.

7:22 left in the first quarter: Penn State's Ethan Grunkemeyer throws a four-yard touchdown to Andrew Rappleyea.

7-0 Penn State.

On the first drive of the game, Emmett Johnson breaks away for a career-long 52-yard run, but Penn State's defense stopped him on a 4th-and-1 attempt with 11:29 left in the quarter.

Barry Reeger/AP Nebraska Quarterback TJ Lateef (14) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Stats before the game:

