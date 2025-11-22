LIVE UPDATES: Nebraska vs. Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KMTV) — Nebraska football heads to Penn State for its final road game of the season. Can the Huskers get the win over Matt Rhule's alma mater?
Live updates will be posted below.
Second quarter
12:20 left: Penn State's Ryan Barker kicks a 26-yard field goal, giving the Nittany Lions a 10-0 lead.
First quarter
END Q1: 7-0 PSU. The Nittany Lions ended the quarter on a 50-yard pass from Grunkmeyer to Nicholas Singleton.
7:22 left in the first quarter: Penn State's Ethan Grunkemeyer throws a four-yard touchdown to Andrew Rappleyea.
7-0 Penn State.
On the first drive of the game, Emmett Johnson breaks away for a career-long 52-yard run, but Penn State's defense stopped him on a 4th-and-1 attempt with 11:29 left in the quarter.
Stats before the game:
- The teams have played 18 times before; Nebraska leads the series 10-8.
- The Huskers and Nittany Lions last played in 2020; NU won 30-23.
- The last time they played in State College was 2017, which Penn State won 56-44.
- As of Nov. 21, Huskers running back Emmett Johnson ranked fifth in the country in rushing yards (1,131). Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen sits 18th with 917.
- Nebraska's defense has allowed the third-fewest passing yards per game in the country (134.6), behind Ohio State and Oregon. Penn State is 13th with 167.7.