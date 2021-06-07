Local golf tournament raises money for Great Plains Paralyzed Veterans of America

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — When Dan Dolezal was turning 50, he gathered some of his friends to play golf instead of having a party.

He had each of them bring $50 and they donated all the money. That birthday party turned into an annual fundraiser that has now gone on for 19 years.

"We’re in our 19th year and we keep getting bigger and bigger. The support we get and the repeated support we get is amazing. It’s just the fun of seeing everybody and they’re all in and seeing them come back year after year. We hear so often that it’s the best event they attend every year which tells us we’re going something right," Dolezal said.

The money raised from the tournament goes towards the Great Plains Paralyzed Veterans of America. It supports their sports and fitness program.

The tournament has raised more than $650,000 over the years and has allowed the Great Plains PVA to open a new fitness center geared towards people who are disabled.

"The community around here supports veterans very well, it’s a good deal," said Dave Nelson, National Director of the Great Plains PVA. "It’s a humbling experience because people really are nice. The pandemic slowed people down but we had this last year, with pandemic rules of course, and it worked out just as well. People are really good about it and it’s really nice, friendly support around Omaha and Council Bluffs."

Dolezal said he's happy to be able to give back to an organization that helps people improve their quality of life.