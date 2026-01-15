LOVB Nebraska adds Kyle Korver, Kirsten Bernthal Booth, others to ownership group

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — LOVB Nebraska announced additions to its ownership group Wednesday, including some well-known names in the Nebraska sports world.

Former NBA All-Star and Creighton men's basketball graduate Kyle Korver and former Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, who is also LOVB Nebraska's President of Business Operations, headline the group.

"What drew me in was simple," Korver said. "We have all seen women's sport grow in a real and meaningful way and Nebraska has always believed in showing up. For our athletes, for our communities. It always has been and always will be a hotbed for volleyball. It's so important to have a strong foundation in an organization, in a team, in a program and I really believe that LOVB is building something with purpose here and I am proud to be a part of it."

"Becoming an owner of LOVB Nebraska is a true privilege for Erik and me,” Bernthal Booth said. “As I near a year of being part of LOVB, I’ve seen firsthand what we are building and truly believe in the vision. It’s a model we wanted to invest in, and I’m proud to be part of something that is growing the game of volleyball for generations to come."

It also includes former Nebraska football and NFL player Zach Wiegert and former MLB and Creighton baseball player Darin Ruf, who is now an assistant baseball coach for the Omaha Mavericks.

Kyle Salem, CEO of Cassling and CQuence Health, and his wife, Neely Fedde Salem, round out the list.