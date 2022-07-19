Mahomes, Kelce grant 12-year-old's wish as part of ESPN's 'My Wish' series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes granted a wish to a young girl from California with a life-threatening illness as ESPN's "My Wish" series returns.

Myka Eilers, 12, was diagnosed with pulmonary stenosis, requiring her to get two open-heart surgeries before the age of one. Doctors later removed her pulmonary valve altogether.

Now, Eilers is the quarterback for her flag football team in her hometown of Yorba Linda, California, with the goals of meeting Mahomes and becoming the first female quarterback in the NFL.

"There's no girls in the NFL, and I just want to show girls who want to play that they can do what they want to do," Eilers said.

The Chiefs' mascot, KC Wolf, visited Eilers at her home to help meet one of her goals.

"Our friends at Make-A-Wish told us that Patrick Mahomes is your favorite player and that you want to break down the barriers to become the first female to play in the NFL. We thought you might see what we can do to make those dreams come true. Can't wait to see you in Kansas City. Go Chiefs!" Eilers read in a letter from the Chiefs with her family watching.

Eilers got a personalized jersey and gear to wear out at Arrowhead Stadium's practice field before meeting Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce for the first time.

Eilers threw multiple passes to Kelce and then sat down with Mahomes to watch film of his game-winning touchdown pass to Kelce in last year's AFC Divisional game.

She even got a chance to ask Mahomes a question about how he felt when he threw that game-winning touchdown pass.

"I was almost like in shock," Mahomes said. "I just ran to Travis and just hugged him, and I was just like, 'Hey man, I love you.' Like we'll have this forever."

Her day ended with a photo session with Mahomes.

—