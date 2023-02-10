Manhattan man owns world's largest Chiefs collection

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSHB) — A salute to the Kansas City Chiefs can be seen inside Union Station and many Kansas City homes, but it’s nothing compared to Curt Herrman's Chiefseum.

The Manhattan man’s fan cave currently holds 1,388 Chiefs-related items and counting.

“It took me forever but I counted and counted, and most of my stuff is vintage,” Herrman said.

His passion for the Chiefs started after he was given a football following the team's first Super Bowl win. Fifty years later, his collection is the envy of many fans.

The cave is filled with rare finds like the first game program when the Chiefs were known as the Dallas Texans, Franklin Mint figurines, Chiefs liquor bottles, poker chips, cookie jars and signed memorabilia. Anything fans can think of, he has it.

Because of this, Guinness World Records has officially awarded Herrman the honor of possessing the world's largest Chiefs collection.

It took him two years to obtain the record. The process required submitting extensive photographic evidence of every single item, wide shots of his basement and even a video of him counting each Chiefs item alongside three witnesses.

“It was not easy, and I appreciate the process, so if anyone is going to break my record, I just know how hard it is," Herrman said. "An important distinction is there are no doubles or cards."

After earning the title, Chiefs Kingdom decided to start contributing to his collection, sending Herrman Chiefs items from across the globe.

Thanks in part to their contribution, he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Herrman estimates his collection is worth at least $250,000, but it's insured for $500,000.

“There's a lot of big fans in Chiefs Kingdom, I'm just one among many,” he said.