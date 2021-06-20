Watch
Michaels, Abbott lead Virginia past Vols 6-0 in CWS opener

AP
Virginia's Andrew Abbott (16) throws a pitch against Tennessee in the first inning during a baseball game in the College World Series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 17:28:30-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Logan Michaels homered for the first time this season and Andrew Abbott pitched six shutout innings as Virginia beat Tennessee 6-0 at the College World Series.

Abbott and the Cavaliers held down a powerful Tennessee offense. Michaels hit Chad Dallas’ hanging breaking ball out to left in the second inning for only his second homer in 343 at-bats since he joined the Cavaliers in 2019.

Abbott struck out 10 and worked out of trouble in three of his six innings before he turned the game over to Matt Wyatt.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
