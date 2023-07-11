Mid-America Center hosts U.S. Open Badminton Championships this week

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Starting Tuesday, the U.S. Open for Badminton will hold championship games at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

About 250 athletes representing 35 countries will be competing in the championship games which will run from Tuesday through Sunday.

Interest in badminton is lower now compared to years past, Emily Winckler with the Omaha Sports Commission said, compared to pickleball.

“The courts are the exact same size, the nets are a little higher but they play very similar games,” Winckler said.

Tickets are available for purchase through the Omaha Sports Commission’s website. The winner of the championship will take home a cash prize of $210,000.

Watch Ron learn how to play!

U.S. Open Badminton Championships: Learn to play

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.