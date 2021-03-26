Millard North five-star basketball recruit Hunter Sallis commits to Gonzaga

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Millard North five-star basketball recruit Hunter Sallis committed to Gonzaga on Friday morning.

Sallis is the first five-star basketball recruit in Nebraska high school history.

Rivals ranks Sallis as the #7 player nationally in the Class of 2021 & the #1 point guard.

The 6’5” Sallis is ranked #6 nationally by the 247 Composite.

Sallis chose the Bulldogs over Creighton and Kentucky among others.

