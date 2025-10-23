Millard South football team dominates with historic numbers

A high school football team in Nebraska's Omaha metro area is putting up numbers that statistically surpass the legendary 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers, widely considered one of the greatest college football teams ever assembled.

Millard South High School's varsity football team is averaging 67.8 points per game while allowing just 7.0 points to opponents — a dominant performance that has caught national attention and sparked online discussions about the team's unprecedented success.

"What is the deal with high school football this year?" reads a popular Reddit post that has generated widespread conversation about Millard South and the exceptional talent on their roster.

The team's dominance extends beyond local recognition. The New York Times has covered the program twice, including articles about national recruiters visiting and the team's 12 Division I commits at the beginning of the season, the most of any high school in Nebraska, according to popular recruiting sites.

Among the standout players is quarterback Jett Thomalla, who has committed to Alabama.

No opposing team has scored more than a touchdown against Millard South this season, with the Patriots recording four shutouts. Their most recent victory was an 84-0 win over North Platte, while their closest non-forfeited game ended 58-3.

The team's statistical dominance becomes even more remarkable when compared to the 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers, who went 12-0 and won the national championship. While the Cornhuskers averaged 53.2 points per game and allowed 14.5, Millard South is outpacing those numbers.

Despite their on-field perfection, Millard South carries a 7-1 record due to a forfeited game. The team defeated their opponent by 42 points but later had to forfeit the contest. Additionally, one scheduled opponent forfeited four days before their game.

Millard South has one regular-season game remaining against Benson on Friday as they ride a seven-game winning streak into the playoffs.

