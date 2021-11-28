Watch
Minnesota chops down No. 18 Wisconsin 23-13 to take back Axe; Iowa takes West Division title.

Stacy Bengs/AP
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) calls out a play before the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Posted at 7:12 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 20:12:43-05

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota surged past No. 18 Wisconsin 23-13 to take back Paul Bunyan's Axe and give Iowa the West Division title.

Tanner Morgan overcame an interception that was returned for a first-half touchdown. He led the Gophers on three scoring drives after halftime including a third-quarter touchdown pass to Chris Autman-Bell.

Minnesota hoisted the 73-year-old trophy on its home field for the first time since 2003. The Gophers held Braelon Allen to 47 yards on 17 rushes. The standout freshman topped the 100-yard mark in the last seven games, all Badgers wins.

