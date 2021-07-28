Watch
Mississippi State extends coach Lemonis after CWS title

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis walks around the field as the team celebrates their victory over Vanderbilt in the men's baseball College World Series Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 13:06:30-04

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State says head baseball coach Chris Lemonis has signed a long-term contract extension, less than a month after guiding the Bulldogs to their first College World Series national championship.

A release states that Lemonis will earn a base salary of $1.25 million next year, followed by annual increases of $25,000. The contract's length was not specified.

Lemonis is 255-128-2 in seven seasons as a head coach, including 114-37 in three years at MSU. That includes a 50-18 mark this spring, capped by the Bulldogs' first national title in any team sport in their third consecutive CWS appearance.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
