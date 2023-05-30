Watch Now
Sports

Actions

More tickets to go on sale Thursday for Volleyball Day in Nebraska

memorial stadium
Associated Press
memorial stadium
Posted at 5:59 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 18:59:46-04

Husker Volleyball announced Tuesday that additional standing room tickets will be made available on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. for Nebraska's volley tournament at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30.

It's a local double-header with UNL, UNO, UNK and Wayne State. When tickets first went on sale it sold out quickly, so those wanting the standing room tickets will have to act fast.

SEE MORE: Volleyball Day in Nebraska coming to Memorial Stadium

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings