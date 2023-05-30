More tickets to go on sale Thursday for Volleyball Day in Nebraska

Husker Volleyball announced Tuesday that additional standing room tickets will be made available on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. for Nebraska's volley tournament at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30.

It's a local double-header with UNL, UNO, UNK and Wayne State. When tickets first went on sale it sold out quickly, so those wanting the standing room tickets will have to act fast.

SEE MORE: Volleyball Day in Nebraska coming to Memorial Stadium

🚨🎟️ More VB Day in NE Tix Available Soon 🎟️🚨



With the help of additional standing room only space on the field, we're excited to announce new seats will be available this Thursday at 10am CT.



Stay tuned & be ready to act fast❗️ pic.twitter.com/DCxng0GoI4 — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) May 30, 2023

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.