Nationals-Mets game postponed over COVID-19 concerns

Thursday is opening day, but one game has already been postponed over COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement, the game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets was scrapped because of "ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization."

The game has not been rescheduled.

According to The Associated Press, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said a player, who was not identified, tested positive Monday for COVID-19.

Rizzo added that a staff member and four players were following quarantine protocols after contract tracing showed they had been in close contact with the player who tested positive, The AP reported.