NC St, Texas, Tennessee, Arizona lock up CWS bids; Hogs out

(AP) — North Carolina State, Texas, Tennessee and Arizona wrapped up their NCAA super regionals and locked up spots in the College World Series.

NC State knocked out No. 1 national seed Arkansas with a 3-2 win in a deciding Game 3.

Tennessee defeated LSU 15-6 and Texas beat South Florida 12-4 to complete two-game sweeps.

Arizona closed out a three-game series against Mississippi with a 16-3 victory.

Virginia beat Dallas Baptist 4-0 and Notre Dame defeated Mississippi State 9-1 to force deciding third games Monday.

Vanderbilt and Stanford clinched CWS berths Saturday.

