NC State coach on vaccine: 'Players can make own decisions'

North Carolina State pitching coach Clint Chrysler, right, speaks with right handed pitcher Dalton Feeney (19) in the dugout during a delay due to health and safety protocols before their baseball game against Vanderbilt in the College World Series Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 11:05 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 00:05:16-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Elliott Avent wouldn't directly address whether he or his baseball program encourages players to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The NCAA does not require fully vaccinated players to be tested as long as they are showing no symptoms.

Avent says his job is to teach baseball and make sure they get an education and that he does not impose his values on players. He said the players can make their own decisions.

The Wolfpack only had 13 players available for their game against Vanderbilt on Friday because of COVID-19 issues. Vanderbilt won 3-1.

