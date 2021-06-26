NC State players confused, angry over their removal from CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — North Carolina State baseball players who were one win away from playing for a national championship reacted with anger and confusion to their team’s removal from the College World Series because of COVID-19 protocols.

Right fielder Devonte Brown said something he dreamed of as a little kid was snatched away in the blink of an eye.

Vanderbilt advanced to the CWS finals after the NCAA announced early Saturday that the Wolfpack would not be allowed to continue in the tournament.

NC State had only 13 players available during its 3-1 loss to Vanderbilt on Friday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.