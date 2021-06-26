Watch
NC State out of the College World Series due to COVID issues, Vanderbilt advances to CWS Finals

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
North Carolina State head coach Elliott Avent, left, argues a hit by Vojtech Mensik was fair in the second inning against Vanderbilt during a baseball game in the College World Series, Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 7:41 AM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 09:01:32-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The NC State baseball team is out of the College World Series due to COVID-19 protocol issues so Vanderbilt advances to the CWS Finals.

Saturday's scheduled game has been ruled a no-contest.

NCAA Statement from Division I Baseball Committee:

“The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 1 p.m. Central time a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. This decision was made based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and the Douglas County Health Department. As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS Finals. The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”
The Wolfpack had to play Friday's game against the Commodores with just 13 players and lost, 3-1.

Vandy will face the winner of Saturday night's game between Texas & Mississippi State, which will start at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

