Vandy wins 3-1 at CWS as virus cuts NC State roster in half

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kumar Rocker struck out 11 in six innings and Vanderbilt won 3-1 at the College World Series against a North Carolina State team without half its roster because of COVID-19 issues.

The Commodores forced a second Bracket 1 final on Saturday with the winner going to the best-of-three finals starting Monday.

The Friday game was delayed an hour after the NCAA said it needed time to complete health and safety protocols. Only 13 of the 27 players on NC State's travel roster were cleared to play. Vandy scored twice in the fourth inning and again in the sixth.

