BREAKING: NC State player tests positive for COVID, game delayed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The NCAA tweeted that the Friday afternoon match-up between NC State Wolfpack and Vanderbilt Commodores will be delayed due to health and safety protocols.
A North Carolina State baseball player, infielder J.T. Jarrett, has been sent home after testing positive for COVID-19, according to CBS 17 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
An update on today's game.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 25, 2021
New start time is set for 3:07 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/jKwNJoTBEy
⚾️ #CWS GAME UPDATE ⚾️— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 25, 2021
Game 11 will begin play at 2:07 PM local time on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/obyI7yAcqb
⚾️#CWS GAME UPDATE ⚾️— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 25, 2021
We are in delay due to health and safety protocols.
Start time TBD
The Raleigh CBS station also reports, "Another player, relief pitcher Evan Justice is being held out of the contest. Justice recorded a save vs. Vanderbilt when the two teams last met on June 21."
3 News Now understands that the entire team will be tested for COVID-19.
This is a developing story.