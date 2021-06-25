Watch
Sports

Actions

BREAKING: NC State player tests positive for COVID, game delayed

A second player kept out of the game
items.[0].image.alt
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
North Carolina State personnel chat in the dugout during a delay due to COVID-19 safety protocols before their baseball game against Vanderbilt in the College World Series Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
CWS NC State Vanderbilt Baseball
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 14:47:58-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The NCAA tweeted that the Friday afternoon match-up between NC State Wolfpack and Vanderbilt Commodores will be delayed due to health and safety protocols.

A North Carolina State baseball player, infielder J.T. Jarrett, has been sent home after testing positive for COVID-19, according to CBS 17 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Raleigh CBS station also reports, "Another player, relief pitcher Evan Justice is being held out of the contest. Justice recorded a save vs. Vanderbilt when the two teams last met on June 21."

3 News Now understands that the entire team will be tested for COVID-19.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 News Now This Morning

3 News Now This Morning