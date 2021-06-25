BREAKING: NC State player tests positive for COVID, game delayed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The NCAA tweeted that the Friday afternoon match-up between NC State Wolfpack and Vanderbilt Commodores will be delayed due to health and safety protocols.

A North Carolina State baseball player, infielder J.T. Jarrett, has been sent home after testing positive for COVID-19, according to CBS 17 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

New start time is set for 3:07 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/jKwNJoTBEy — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 25, 2021

Game 11 will begin play at 2:07 PM local time on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/obyI7yAcqb — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 25, 2021

We are in delay due to health and safety protocols.

Start time TBD — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 25, 2021

The Raleigh CBS station also reports, "Another player, relief pitcher Evan Justice is being held out of the contest. Justice recorded a save vs. Vanderbilt when the two teams last met on June 21."

3 News Now understands that the entire team will be tested for COVID-19.

This is a developing story.