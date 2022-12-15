NCAA Volleyball Final Four Matches set for CHI Health Center: What you need to know

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A big weekend for volleyball fans as the NCAA Volleyball Final Four Tournament is coming to the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Staff are expecting a good turnout despite the University of Nebraska not being in the final four.

“We have sold out crowds that are going to come down here and join us on Thursday and Saturday," Kristyna Engdahl communications director, MECA said. "There’s still going to be some great volleyball. You can count on these teams to put on a great show.”

Sixteen-thousand people are expected to be at CHI Health Center. Fans planning to attend the games should arrive about 90 minutes early to the event center, according to Engdahl.

“If everybody shows up late and at the same time that really slows down our entry process," she said. "Also, we still have a clear bag policy in place.”

The first match will be San Diego vs. Texas, then Pittsburgh will face Louisville. The winners of those matches will face off Saturday night for the national volleyball championship title.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.