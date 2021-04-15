NCAA volleyball tournament taking place at CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Things are different this year, but the goal is the same for the volleyball teams back in town for the NCAA volleyball tournament.

All 48 teams will play all of their tournament games here, bringing fans and money into Downtown Omaha.

It's really a big day for Omaha as this is the first multi-day event back since the beginning of the pandemic.

The tournament itself is in a bubble to protect the athletes and coaches, but area businesses will still feel the effects from money being spent here locally after a year of hardships.

Event organizers said this is a turning point as this is a multi-day, all-eyes-on-Omaha type of event.

There are four courts set up on the convention side of CHI Health Center as well as eight practice courts. As the tournament starts to narrow down, the games will move to the arena side.

Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority Director of Communication Krystina Engdahl said they are doing everything they can to help keep athletes and fans safe.

"I think we have the benefit of having so much square footage in this building. Even 25% capacity over in the area, for example, that is still 4,000 fans, families and athletes that we are able to have under one roof all with social distancing between them,” said Engdahl.

What would normally be a sold-out event will be at just 25% capacity.

CHI Health Center is making sure all athletes and fans are masked and socially distanced.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.