Nebraska 2027 quarterback commit Trae Taylor to attend Millard South for senior year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska 2027 quarterback commit Trae Taylor will attend Millard South for his senior high school season.

Rivals reported the news, and Taylor confirmed it on X, saying "This decision was not taken lightly. I’ll be living in Lincoln commuting to Omaha. So any chance I’m allowed in the facilities I’ll be there."

You can read his full tweet here:

This decision was not taken lightly. I’ll be living in Lincoln commuting to Omaha. So any chance I’m allowed in the facilities I’ll be there. Kinda a redshirt year at a slower pace. 2) I don’t want to miss a single recruit that comes in. None of this is possible without my… https://t.co/4PApxrz0p8 — Trae Taylor (@Qb6Trae) January 21, 2026

Taylor committed to the Huskers on May 1, 2025.

According to Max Preps, in his junior season at Carmel Catholic in Illinois, Taylor completed 205 of 251 passes for 3,571 yards and 38 touchdowns. He also ran for 633 yards and 12 touchdowns.