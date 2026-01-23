LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska became the first Power Four conference school to add women's flag football as a varsity sport, with Athletic Director Troy Dannen and NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent Sr. discussing the historic decision Thursday night on the Huskers Radio Network.

WATCH THE STORY:

Nebraska AD Troy Dannen hopes adding women's flag football will have domino effect

Dannen said he had been considering flag football for a while, with discussions between him and the NFL beginning several months ago. He explained that Nebraska has needed to expand female athletic participation.

He said under Title IX the options are to reduce male opportunities or increase female opportunities, and he did not want to reduce.

With flag football growing both nationally and internationally, Nebraska officials hope their decision will create momentum for other universities to follow suit.

"I was at the CFP championship game over the weekend and I had 4 or 5 ADs reach out to me," Dannen said. "I talked to other football people, all wanted to talk about this because this is the next wave of football."

Vincent emphasized the significance of Nebraska's brand recognition in legitimizing the sport.

"When you have an institution and a brand like Nebraska, this national, frankly, global brand, we (the NFL) assist in the elevation of growing the sport," Vincent said. "But when we have institutions and leaders like Troy elevating it... it validates it, and actually it opens the door for others to say 'Why aren't we doing it?'"

The schedule for Nebraska's inaugural flag football season is still to be decided, but the university hopes to hire a head coach by this summer to begin building the program.

Previous coverage: Huskers officially adding women's flag football as varsity sport, Upcoming women's flag football program at Nebraska gives local girls new college dreams

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.