Nebraska Athletics names new flag football coaches

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Athletics announced its first-ever flag football head coach Thursday.

Liz Sowers and her twin sister, Katie Sowers, will be head coach and associate head coach, respectively.

They currently serve those same roles at Ottawa University in Kansas. They'll finish the season there before heading to Lincoln this summer.

Liz has coached five straight NAIA National Championship teams.

"This is the start of a new era, and we intend to set the standard,” Liz said. “It’s an honor to lead the first flag football program at Nebraska, and even more meaningful to build it alongside my twin sister in a place with such deep tradition. We want young girls across Nebraska to see this team and know there’s a future here for them."

Liz has also been the defensive coordinator for the U.S. Women's National Team in 2023, winning a Continental Championships gold medal.

Katie has been on three different NFL coaching staffs (Kansas City, San Francisco and Atlanta). She was also the head coach for the Italian Women's National Flag Football Team from 2023-2024.

"I am proud to join the Nebraska family as part of the first coaching staff in program history,” Katie said. “This is a fanbase that lives and breathes excellence, and I can’t wait to give this amazing fanbase another sport to rally behind."

They will begin their new roles on June 1, 2026.