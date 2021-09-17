Nebraska baseball coach tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of game with Creighton

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — University of Nebraska Athletics released a statement on Friday saying that head baseball coach Will Bolt will be absent from tonight's fall exhibition game against Creighton at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. The coach tested positive for COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I completed a COVID test this morning and subsequently received a positive result, and I will not be in attendance for tonight's exhibition," said Bolt in a statement. "Our team is otherwise healthy, and our program has followed necessary protocols to support the safety of Nebraska and Creighton student-athletes and staff competing tonight. I look forward to getting back to work with our team as soon as possible as we continue our fall season."

