Nebraska-born NFL player hosting football camp for those with special needs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Saturday, Nebraska-born Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips will be hosting a football camp at Millard West for children and adults with special needs and developmental differences.

“I love serving and giving back to others and there’s no better place to do that than the city that raised me," said Phillips. “I also wanted to do a camp that was different than other football camps which are usually geared towards high school football players. Instead, this camp will give kids, who would most likely not ever play football, the chance to experience how great the sport is and the amazing character it builds.”

According to the news release from Playmakers, the event “will consist of football drills and fun activities including a bounce house, petting zoo, police, and fire demonstrations and more."

Playmakers is currently working with schools and other agencies to identify children and others who would be a good fit for the camp.

You can find out more about it by going to the Playmakers website.

The camp is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

