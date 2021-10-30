Watch
Tough 2nd-half defense lifts Boilermakers past Huskers 28-23

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks the sideline between plays against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 6:24 PM, Oct 30, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP and KMTV) — Aidan O’Connell threw for two touchdowns, Purdue intercepted four of Adrian Martinez’s passes, and the Boilermakers beat Nebraska 28-23.

Purdue bounced back from last week’s home loss to Wisconsin to move within one win of bowl eligibility for the first time in four years.

Nebraska lost its third straight game and would have to win out against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa to get to a bowl for the first time in five years. The Huskers entered the game as a touchdown favorite, The loss is certain to ratchet up the pressure another notch on fourth-year coach Scott Frost.

