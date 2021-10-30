Tough 2nd-half defense lifts Boilermakers past Huskers 28-23

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP and KMTV) — Aidan O’Connell threw for two touchdowns, Purdue intercepted four of Adrian Martinez’s passes, and the Boilermakers beat Nebraska 28-23.

Purdue bounced back from last week’s home loss to Wisconsin to move within one win of bowl eligibility for the first time in four years.

Nebraska lost its third straight game and would have to win out against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa to get to a bowl for the first time in five years. The Huskers entered the game as a touchdown favorite, The loss is certain to ratchet up the pressure another notch on fourth-year coach Scott Frost.

Frost says Martinez is “close to 100%” but said still can’t turn it over four times. #Huskers — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) October 30, 2021