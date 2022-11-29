Nebraska fans react to Matt Rhule becoming the new Husker head coach

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Monday was Matt Rhule's first day on the job but the Husker's new head coach is already drawing crowds to Memorial Stadium.

"I saw the announcement on the interwebs and thought it would be a good idea to come out," said one fan at Memorial Stadium.

"It’s an excellent hire and I'm sure the enthusiasm is only going to build from here," said another fan.

Rhule is a much different hire than Nebraska football's last leader, Scott Frost.

Unlike Frost, a former Husker QB, Rhule is probably a name that many Husker faithful aren't familiar with.

"I was reading more about Coach Rhule last night and I'm a little more optimistic than I was initially," the fan continued.

One thing fans know about both Frost and Rhule, Frost and Rhule will be paid a lot of money to coach the Huskers.

Rhules contract makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in all of college football but fans say with Rhules history it's money well spent.

"He is obviously proven that he is worth it. Obviously, Nebraska football makes a lot of money for the university so you have to pay the right person the right amount of money to produce," said one fan in Omaha.

Most of the fans we spoke to though didn't care who was at the head of the team, as long as the Huskers get back to their winning ways.

"Does it matter to you who the head coach is?" asked 3 News Now Reporter Alex Whitney.

"No, just as long as they pull it off. I just want to see us be champions again," said a fan in Aksarben Village.

"I'm cool with it. But it would be nice if we could stop hiring so many different coaches all the time. Firing people, hiring people over and over. Hopefully, this one will last and we can fix our offense and defense and do a little better," said another fan in Aksarben Village.

