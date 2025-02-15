Nebraska football & baseball play by play voice Greg Sharpe passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The play by play radio voice for Nebraska Cornhuskers football & baseball, Greg Sharpe, passed away on Friday.

The following statement is from the family of Greg Sharpe, Huskers Radio Network’s Nebraska play-by-play voice for football and baseball since 2008:

Today we are saddened to inform you of the passing of Greg on Friday. A wonderful husband, father, brother, friend and of course broadcaster. While his passion and energy on the call of Husker football and baseball brought joy to so many for the past 17 seasons, it comforts us to know that his legacy will live on through these same moments that he narrated and through the relationships that he built.

While the public knew him for his booming voice and infectious personality, those closest to him knew him for his loyalty and dedication to them.

Over the last 12 months Greg has fought a very public battle with pancreatic cancer. Even though it was a grim diagnosis at the time, Greg chose to live and not to fear. He leaned into his faith, family and of course his professional calling of broadcasting Husker athletics. Without the support from the University of Nebraska, Playfly Sports and of course the best fans in college athletics, Husker Nation, he may not have been able to continue to fight and live the way that he did.

The love shown to him during this difficult time truly touched Greg and our family. We are forever grateful to Husker fans everywhere for the letters, gifts and of course prayers.

We are all better for having had Greg in our lives.

The Sharpe Family

Nebraska Director of Athletics Troy Dannen provided the following statement on Sharpe’s passing:

“On behalf of everyone in the Nebraska Athletic Department, I would like to share our deepest condolences with the family of Greg Sharpe. This is a tough day for everyone. Not only those who were close to Greg and those who had the opportunity to work with him, but also for Husker fans who have fond memories of Greg’s calls of iconic moments in Nebraska history.

“Greg was an incredible person and was a friend to everyone. Simply put, he defined what it meant to be a Husker, and he will always be a Husker.”

Sharpe, 61, first served as Nebraska football’s play-by-play voice for the final three games of the 2007 season, then took over in a permanent role beginning with the 2008 season. Sharpe handled the football duties for the next 17 seasons, while also leading the Husker baseball broadcast team since the 2008 season. Sharpe was recently honored as the 2024 Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year, the second time he has won the prestigious honor.

Sharpe and his wife, Amy, are the parents of three daughters, Emily, Campbell and Taylor.

Details on arrangements will be forthcoming.