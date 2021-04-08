Nebraska football host open practice to public on Saturday April 17

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team will host an open practice to the public on Saturday April 17 inside Memorial Stadium. The event is free to the first 4,000 Huskers fans but you must obtain a ticket to be admitted. This will mark the first time that fans have been allowed inside Memorial Stadium since the 2019 Iowa game.

Here are the details from the Nebraska Athletic Department about the event:

The April 17 practice will be free to the public and limited to 4,000 individuals.



Fans must reserve their mobile ticket for the open practice at Huskers.com/tickets. The tickets will be made available in three groups, beginning with the first wave on Friday, April 9 at 6 p.m. The next group of tickets will be made available on Monday at 6 p.m., with the final group on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The April 17 practice is scheduled for approximately 2:15-4:45 p.m., with gates opening at 1:30 p.m.

Fans will be admitted to Memorial Stadium through Gates 4 and 10. Gate 3 will be available as an ADA entrance.

Seating will be limited to the West side of Memorial Stadium and fans will be socially distanced using every third row as approved by the health department.

Fans will be required to sit in the reserved seating area matching their mobile ticket and will not be allowed on field level at any time during the event.

Fans will be required to wear a face covering at all times while attending the open practice.

Concessions will not be available at this event. Fans may bring their own limited food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Parking lots surrounding Memorial Stadium will be open at no charge. Fans are asked to park in a marked stall and not block drives or lot entrances.

In the event inclement weather forces practice to be moved indoors, practice will not be open to the public. Any change to the open practice will be communicated as early as possible.

Tickets for the May 1st Red-White Spring Game presented by First National Bank remain on sale at Huskers.com. All tickets for the spring game are mobile and cost $10.