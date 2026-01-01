Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nebraska football loses to Utah in Las Vegas Bowl

The Huskers had a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, but a 37-0 run by the Utes was the difference. Nebraska finishes the season 7-6 in Matt Rhule's third season.
John Locher/AP
Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson (35) scores a touchdown against Utah safety Tao Johnson (5) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KMTV) — After a promising first quarter in the Las Vegas Bowl, the Nebraska football team fell apart, allowing Utah to go on a 37-0 run over the course of three quarters.

The Huskers ultimately losing 44-22.

Utes quarterback Devon Dampier accounted for 458 total yards: 310 in the air, including two touchdowns, and 148 on the ground, including three touchdowns.

Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef went 15-for-28 for 182 yards and one touchdown, and added 22 yards and one touchdown in the run game.

NU running back Mehki Nelson got the scoring started in the game with a 38-yard touchdown run less than four minutes into the first quarter.

Dampier later responded with a TD run of his own to tie it at 7.

Jacory Barney Jr. gave the Huskers the lead again with 2:20 left in the quarter with an eight-yard touchdown.

It was all Utes the rest of the way before a fourth-quarter TD run from Lateef.

Nebraska finishes the season 7-6 in year three of the Matt Rhule era.

