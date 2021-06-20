Nebraska Football Road Race raises money for pediatric brain cancer research

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Hundreds of people participated in the annual Nebraska Football Road Race on Sunday morning.

This year's event honored Andy Hoffman, the father of Jack Hoffman and co-founder of the Team Jack Foundation. Andy passed away in March after battling glioblastoma.

Andy's son, Jack, made national news when the then 7-year-old who battles brain cancer ran for a touchdown in Nebraska's spring football game in 2013.

Hoffman's wife, Bri, along with their kids Jack, Reese, and Ava attended the event. Ava ran the fastest female mile.

Proceeds from Sunday's race will go to pediatric brain cancer research at the Buffet Cancer Center at UNMC. Around 750 people participated Sunday, the second-most ever for the event.

"He [Andy] would be humbled and honored that everyone is here today supporting this event," Bri Hoffman said. "Thank you everyone for coming, and you're really making a difference."

Members of the Nebraska football team were on hand to show support for the cause and cheer on runners during the one-mile fun run and the main 5K race.

"It's not easy, but I know it's better together," said Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez. "The Lincoln community is so special because you guys stand up for causes like this and you know what it's like to stand up for causes worth fighting for."

