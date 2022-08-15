Nebraska football unveils new alternate uniforms as tribute to 1983 Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Huskers unveiled their new alternate uniforms, which are a throwback to the legendary 1983 team.
See photos and a video below.
The Mesh. The Stripes. The Details.— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 15, 2022
#GBR pic.twitter.com/Z6j8P9q23E
The Scoring Explosion — a tribute to the legendary 1983 Huskers 💥— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 15, 2022
#GBR pic.twitter.com/ipLDDIz7nc
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.