Nebraska football unveils new alternate uniforms as tribute to 1983 Huskers

huskers.jpg
Nebraska Football
huskers.jpg
Posted at 10:53 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 11:53:17-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Huskers unveiled their new alternate uniforms, which are a throwback to the legendary 1983 team.

See photos and a video below.

