Nebraska football unveils new alternate uniforms as tribute to 1983 Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Huskers unveiled their new alternate uniforms, which are a throwback to the legendary 1983 team.

See photos and a video below.

The Scoring Explosion — a tribute to the legendary 1983 Huskers 💥

#GBR pic.twitter.com/ipLDDIz7nc — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 15, 2022

